Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo has released a statement denying any involvement in the attack on team-mate Kheira Hamraoui.

Diallo was arrested - and subsequently released without charge - after Hamraoui was dragged from a car and attacked.

Hamraoui was treated in hospital for her injuries, and was subsequently ruled out of PSG’s game with Real Madrid.

Diallo exited police custody without charge, and her legal team released a statement denying any involvement in the incident.

“Aminata Diallo deplores the perfectly artificial dramatisation of a rivalry between her and Kheira Hamraoui which would justify her taking it out on her team-mate,” read a statement released to AFP . “This theory does not correspond in any way to the true nature of their relationship.

“Other much more serious leads are now being looked at by investigators, which do not implicate my client in any way.

“Aminata Diallo regrets the media uproar which had already sentenced her, with no basis, and she would like to emphasise that she will not hesitate to defend her rights through legal action, if necessary, against all defamation.”

