Monaco have confirmed the sacking of manager Niko Kovac after just 18 months in charge of the Ligue 1 side.

The Croatian who previously managed Bayern Munich as well as his national side, was informed of the decision by the club on Thursday before an official announcement at the weekend.

“AS Monaco announce that the club has taken the decision to part ways with Niko Kovac," they wrote in a statement.

“The Croatian coach was informed on Thursday during a preliminary meeting.

“Niko Kovac arrived in the Principality in July 2020 and led the team 74 times. AS Monaco will announce the name of its new head coach very soon.

“Until then, Stéphane Nado, coach of the reserves, will train the first team.”

Having led the club to a third place finish and the final of the Coupe de France last season, Kovac leaves with the club in sixth place in the table - 17 points adrift of league leaders Paris Saint-Germain, albeit only four points behind second-place Nice.

The team travel to Ligue 2 side Quevilly-Rouen Métropole in the Coupe de France round of 32 on Sunday.

Belgian Philippe Clement, who last year led Club Brugge to the Belgian title, is reportedly the favourite for the role permanently and is already in advanced talks.

