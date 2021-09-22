Achraf Hakimi netted a stoppage time goal to secure a 2-1 win for Paris Saint-Germain at Metz.

Metz looked set to claim a point, only for Hakimi to slam home a low shot from just inside the box in the dying seconds.

The league leaders got off to a quick start with Mauro Icardi clipping his shot over Alexandre Oukidja, the ball was then cleared off the line, but only as far as Hakimi who managed to squeeze his effort over the line after a goal line check.

The hosts rode their luck, but steadily grew into the game. Ibrahima Niane produced an audacious bicycle kick after a decent spell of possession, which got the home crowd cheering.

Their hard work was rewarded just before half time when Lamine Gueye delivered a brilliant corner which was headed into the back of the net by Boubakar Kouyate.

And it could have been 2-1 as Gueye had the last kick of the half, his attempt to lift the ball over Keylor Navas was just kept out - much to the relief of the travelling fans.

The second half saw Metz continue their strategy of hitting PSG on the break, while the visitors attempted to play their way through a well drilled and compact Metz defence that was set up to frustrate Mauricio Pochettino's team.

Pochettino threw on a host of attacking options, but they looked set to be frustrated by Frederic Antonetti's side, only for Hakimi to double his tally in stoppage time to seal the win.

Next up for Metz is a trip to fellow league strugglers Brest while PSG host Montpellier.

TALKING POINT - PSG STRIKE LATE AGAIN

It all started so well for the superstars of Paris, with free-flowing, attacking football. But as the game wore on their failure to find the right formula to break down a stubborn Metz side had them settling for a draw. But once again they managed to find the back of the net with virtually the last kick of the game. It won't be a scoreline that the travelling fans were expecting, but a valuable three points nonetheless.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ACHRAF HAKIMI (PSG)

The wingback has got his PSG career off to a superb start. Not only does he look the real deal defensively but going forward he's simply unstoppable. He proved against Metz that it's not just his crossing and dribbling ability that convinced the board to fork out €60 million for him. He's also got a keen eye for goal and the composure to score when the pressure is on.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Metz: Oukidja 8, Kouyate 8, Bronn 5, Udol 7, Centonze 7, Maiga 6, Sarr 7, Yade 7, Gueye 8, Pajot 6, Niane 8

PSG : Navas 7, Hakimi 9*, Marquinhos 6, Kimpembe 6, Mendes 6, Pereira 6, Wijnaldum 6, Rafinha 6, Icardi 7, Neymar 6, Mbappe 7

KEY MOMENTS:

5' - GOAL! 1-0 PSG (Hakimi) - PSG have the lead through Hakimi. The wingback's powerful shot from inside the box had to go through a goal line check to be confirmed, but it counts. 1-0 to the Parisians

23 - CHANCE! What an audacious effort! Niane produces a bicycle kick after a decent spell of possession from the home side. The home crowd have found their voices again!

39' GOAL! 1-1 Metz (Kouyate) - Gueye sends in a brilliant corner and it's headed into the back of the net by Kouyate

45' - CHANCE! It really should be 2-1. Gueye attempts to clip the ball over Navas, but the keeper stayed on his feet for as long as possible and stopped the shot

90' - And there is a late red card as Bronn picks up a second booking for kicking the ball away

90'+4 - GOAL! 2-1 PSG (Hakimi) The Moroccan grabs another and PSG have won it! Metz just couldn't keep their heads and have been undone in the last minute. The wingback drills his effort into the bottom corner of the net

KEY STAT

The Parisians have now recorded a seventh successive win. Paris Saint-Germain have started the season only once before with as many straight victories from the start of a top-flight campaign when they registered 14 in 2018/19

