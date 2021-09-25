Paris Saint-Germain beat Montpellier 2-0 on Saturday night to stay top of Ligue 1.

The win is the Parisian side’s eighth consecutive win in their domestic league and they are now 10 points clear of their nearest challenger, south coast side Olympique Marseille.

The opening goal came from Idrissa Gueye on 14 minutes as Mauricio Pochettino’s side made an early breakthrough.

Julian Draxler - who was linked with a move away from the club for more of the summer and recent transfer windows - doubled their lead with two minutes of normal time remaining.

Montpellier ended the day in 11th place in the league with nine points.

