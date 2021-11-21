The Ligue 1 fixture between Lyon and Marseille has been suspended after Dimitri Payet was struck by what appeared to be a water bottle thrown from the crowd.

Payet received treatment on the pitch before the referee suspended the match and led the two groups of players back to the dressing rooms after just five minutes of play at Groupama Stadium.

With just five minutes of the Ligue 1 match played, the scoreline between Lyon and Marseille, two of the division’s biggest clubs, was poised at 0-0.

This comes after crowd trouble during a Ligue 1 match between Angers and Marseille in September during which supporters spilled onto the pitch after fighting in the stands.

Another incident in August which also involved Marseille saw Payet struck by a projectile during a match against Nice with the former West Ham playmaker throwing the item back towards the crowd.

Payet was sanctioned for his role in the incident along with a number of Marseille teammates and coaching staff while Nice were punished with a points deduction.

