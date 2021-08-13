French giants PSG have said that they don’t expect new signing Sergio Ramos to make his debut until after the next international break.

Ramos, 35, joined PSG over the summer on a free transfer after his deal with Real Madrid was allowed to expire amidst confusion over the new offer from the Spanish giants.

Ramos is expected to start next to Marquinhos in the PSG defence or give manager Mauricio Pochettino the option to play a back three.

However in a medical release on Friday afternoon PSG confirmed that the legendary Spanish defender is still working his way up to full fitness and isn’t available yet.

“Sergio Ramos is gradually resuming training, the resumption of competition is envisaged after the international break.” The statement read.

Ramos is one of a number of high-profile additions made by the French club along with Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum and Lionel Messi.

The latter is the most eagerly anticipated of the arrivals (along with Ramos) but the Argentine attacker isn’t expect to feature on the weekend against Strasbourg, but if he does it will likely be a few minutes towards the end of the match.

