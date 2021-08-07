Paris Saint-Germain survived a scare in their Ligue 1 opener as they came from behind to earn a less than convincing victory over Troyes.

Mauricio Pochettino's side fell behind in the ninth minute after conceding from a corner as Oualid El Hajjam was left unmarked to finish with a header.

But two goals in two first-half minutes had the game turned on its head. Wingback Achraf Hakimi restored parity with a lovely volleyed effort 19 minutes into his league debut before Mauro Icardi gave PSG the lead using the outside of his boot, with Kylian Mbappe registering the assist.

Renaut Ripart may have levelled the scores once more before the break with a clever shot but was repelled by Keylor Navas, continuing in the absence of new signing Gianluigi Donnarumma - rested after his Euro 2020 exploits.

PSG's performance dropped down a gear or two after the restart and the visitors had to withstand some heavy pressure at times as Troyes threw caution to the wind in search of an equaliser.

And they might have snatched a point right at the death but for Navas, who made two big saves to ensure PSG start with maximum points.

TALKING POINT - Flat PSG need a spark...

No Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos or Neymar, but PSG should still have more than enough to make this a comfortable win.

Having lost to Lille in the Trophee des Champions last Sunday, Pochettino would have been hoping for a much improved performance - but he didn't get it.

Instead, he kicked the air in frustration as his players gave the ball away again and again. And he would have been watching the last 10 minutes with his hands over his face as Troyes, who had dominated large spells of the second half, threw the kitchen sink in an attempt to draw level.

PSG may have hung on but this was a concerning display that raised more questions than it answered. Even Mbappe looked off the pace.

Perhaps an announcement later this week could re-energise the club. With a move to take Lionel Messi to Paris reportedly close, it could be a very interesting few days in the capital.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Keylor Navas (PSG)

Navas was the much busier of the two goalkeepers and in the end Pochettino has his shot-stopper to thank for the three points. He has a decision to make when Donnarumma is finally ready for selection as Navas is refusing to give up the gloves easily.

PLAYER RATINGS

Troyes: Gallon 6, El Hajjam 7, Giraudon 7, Azamoum 6, Kone 6, Tardieu 7, Kabore 7, Chambost 6, Kouame 6, Touzghar 6, Ripart 7.. subs: Kukharevych N/A, Balde 6, Zoukrou N/A

PSG: Navas 8, Hakimi 8, Kehrer 6, Kimpembe 6, Diallo 5, Wijnaldum 6, Danilo 6, Herrera 6, Draxler 6, Icardi 6, Mpabbe 6.. subs: Ebimbe 5, Sarabia N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

9' - GOAL! Troyes 1-0 PSG (Oualid El Hajjam): What a moment for Troyes! They lead! PSG switch off from the resultant corner delivery, their zonal mark approach proving costly, as Chambost's cross finds the unmarked El Hajjam and he cushions his header into the corner of goal.

19' - GOAL! Troyes 1-1 PSG (Achraf Hakimi): Nineteen minutes into his league debut and Hakimi has his first goal as he levels the scores! It's a delightful ball from Herrera over the top, Hakimi takes it down, holds off Kone before burying it into the top corner past Gallon.

21' - GOAL! Troyes 1-2 PSG (Mauro Icardi): The game is turned on its head in a matter of minutes! Mbappe is quickly onto a pass, right of centre. He looks up and rolls it into the path of Icardi, whose first touch opens up the space for the shot and he slots it past the helpless goalkeeper with the outside of his boot.

90'+2 - Saves! Navas is called into action not once but twice, as PSG hang on for dear life! He has to be at full stretch to save a shot from distance and from the resultant corner, he keeps out Ripart's glancing header.

KEY STATS

Troyes have lost their last four home games against Paris in Ligue 1 (14 goals conceded, nine of which came in one game back in March 2016), after losing only one of their first six (W2 D3).

PSG have won eight of their last nine away games in Ligue 1 (D1), after winning only one of their previous four (D2 L1).

