Arsenal defender William Saliba has confirmed his desire to return to Marseille where has spent the season on loan.

Saliba made 52 appearances in all competitions for Marseille and helped the French side to second in the table and a spot in the Champions League.

The Frenchman has not yet made an appearance for Arsenal after a £27 million move from Saint-Etienne in 2019.

And with the Gunners set to miss out on the Champions League spots, Saliba confirmed his desire to remain in Marseille and compete in Europe.

"I want to come back and play the Champions League," said Saliba following Marseille's 4-0 win over Strasbourg on the final day of the season.

"I have never played in it and I want to discover it here."

Saliba also won the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award and, when receiving his award, said he was unsure whether he would be able to return.

He said: "It's an honour, a source of pride, I dedicate this trophy to my team-mates, my club and the supporters.

"Did I play my last match with Marseille? I don't know. The future will tell us.

Arsenal will qualify for the Champions League if Tottenham lose to Norwich on Sunday and Arsenal beat Everton.

