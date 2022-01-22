Lionel Messi called Jamie Carragher ‘a donkey’ according to the former Liverpool defender.
Carragher and Gary Neville were discussing the Paris Saint-Germain forward on Sky Sports’ Friday Night Football programme as Norwich beat Watford 3-0.
Both pundits had previously discussed who was the better player of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, with both players making high-profile transfers last summer.
They again discussed their best teams of 2021, and Carragher said: "No, no Messi [in my team]. I mean we had that debate at the start of the season, Ronaldo or Messi.
"I was the Messi man, he [Neville] was Ronaldo but there’s no place in either team for them."
Neville replied: "He's not happy with you Messi is he?"
Carragher retorted: "No he's not happy with me at all."
The former Liverpool man explained the situation, saying: "I had a little pop at Ronaldo earlier in the season, didn’t think it was a great signing for United, then I said the example of Messi, I didn’t think Messi's a great signing for PSG.
"It was on Monday Night Football and I got a private message on Instagram.
"I will not be showing private messages but he basically called me a donkey."
