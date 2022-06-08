Angel Di Maria's proposed move to Juventus is looking unlikely, according to reports.

The Argentine will leave Paris Saint-Germain when his current contract expires at the end of June, and the Old Lady have been one of a posse of clubs interested in securing his services.

Ad

However, transfers man-in-the-know Fabrizio Romano - as well as others including Goal Italia and Gazzetta dello Sport - reckon the likelihood of Di Maria heading to Turin is growing less likely, and suggests Barcelona could swoop in.

Transfers 'I prefer to stay with Barcelona' - De Jong speaks out on Man Utd links 31/05/2022 AT 14:22

Romano wrote: "Juventus are not feeling confident on Angel Di Maria deal. The proposal is valid for two years, while Di María asks for a one-year contract. Barcelona are following the situation closely.

"Xavi already had a conversation with Di Maria, as reported yesterday [June 7]."

Juventus are believed to be frustrated at Di Maria entertaining the advances of other clubs, and Football Italia report that they have given the 34-year-old a warning that they will move onto other targets if he continues to dither.

Di Maria is leaving PSG after seven years, a stay which saw him win 18 trophies - all of them within France.

Of his departure, which saw him leave the field in tears on his last appearance, the ex-Manchester United winger said: "There are other players who will surely leave.

"Mine was the easiest because they didn't have to renew me.

"On the one hand it hurt and on the other, no. I left in a very special way. It was an unforgettable night, that an Argentine in another country has a farewell like mine, not everyone does it.

Angel Di Maria, PSG, 2021-22 Image credit: Getty Images

"The affection of the PSG fans, the ones behind the goal, is the most difficult thing to achieve.

"That I go outside, that they sing for me alone and that they made a mural for me to sign are things that remain in the memory.”

Transfers Christensen pulled out of Chelsea FA Cup final squad ahead of Barca switch - Paper Round 15/05/2022 AT 22:49