Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain’s clash with Lille on Friday, while Lionel Messi is a doubt after picking up a knock in training.

France superstar Mbappe has been struck down by an ear infection, and will not be back in training with the club until next week.

“Kylian Mbappe is still undergoing treatment for his infection and will resume training at the start of next week,” a statement from the club read.

The medical update also confirmed Marco Verratti is likely to be sidelined for a month after picking up a hip injury against Marseille.

The club will be without two of their most influential players for the clash with the Ligue 1 champions, and it will be three should Messi miss out.

The summer signing from Barcelona had been tipped to spearhead the attack from the centre in Mbappe's absence, but he will need to pass a fitness test on Friday.

“He felt a slight muscle problem today and trained on his own as a precaution. But we hope he will be ready on Friday,” PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said of Messi.

“Lionel can play a bit further forward, but we also have other possibilities and other players who can play in that role. Leo can play in any position."

