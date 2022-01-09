A late equaliser from Thilo Kehrer earned Paris Saint-Germain a point in a 1-1 draw against Lyon at the Groupama Stadium.
A clash that usually pits two of the top three in Ligue 1 took on an unfamiliar look with Lyon languishing in a disappointing 13th prior to kick-off.
Lyon took the lead in the eighth minute when Bruno Guimaraes’ pinpoint ball sliced open the PSG back line and Lucas Paqueta smashed home his ninth goal of an impressive season for the Brazilian.
PSG equalised with 14 minutes remaining when Thilo Kehrer’s deflected effort bobbled past Lyon ‘keeper Anthony Lopes.
The result extends the Parisian’s lead at the top of the table to 11 points whilst Lyon move up two places to 11th.
