Monaco secured a vital 1-0 win against Marseille at the Orange Velodrome on Sunday night.

The result is a blow to Marseille's ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Marseille squandered a number of chances in the first half with Dimitri Payet and Arkadiusz Milik both going close.

Monaco winger Gelson Martins broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, firing home a close-range rebound after Kevin Volland's effort struck the woodwork.

The goal knocked the wind out of Marseille who were unable to regain any momentum as Monaco took control of the game and looked most liekly to add to their tally.

A packed Orange Velodrome let their feelings be known at the full-time whistle as the pressure on coach Jorge Sampaoli intensifies.

The result sees Marseille drop to third place on the table whilst Monaco leapfrog Lyon into eighth.

TALKING POINT - MARSEILLE'S HOME FORM

Further dropped points at the Orange Velodrome has resulted in Marseille surrendering second place to Nice, whilst fourth-placed Rennes are one point behind and breathing down the neck of Jorge Sampaoli's men. The Argentine coach has admitted that his side have underperformed at home this season and that the pressure of playing in front of their raucous support might be affecting the players. Marseille have won just two of their last nine home league games and if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next term, their poor home will be the reason why.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Jean Lucas

The Brazilian midfielder put in one of his best performances since his move to the principality last year. At the heart of everything positive Monaco tried to do, the 23-year-old was the catalyst for a victory that could reignite Philippe Clement's side's charge towards domestic and European success this season.

PLAYER RATINGS

Marseille: Lopez 5, Saliba 6, Caleta-Car 6, Luan Peres 5, Kamara 6, Rongier 5, Guendouzi 6, Gerson 6, Payet 6, Milik 5, Bakambu 5. Subs: Dieng 5, Kolasinac n/a, Lirola n/a.

Monaco: Nubel 6, Vanderson 7, Badiashile 6, Disasi 6, Henrique 6, Fofana 7, Tchouameni 6, Jean Lucas 8, Martins 7, Ben Yedder 6, Volland 6. Subs: Boadu 5, Diop 6, Golovin n/a, Matsima 5.

KEY MOMENTS

27' PAYET GOES CLOSE Payet plays a lovely one-two with Bakambu but his strike from just outside the box goes inches over. A nice piece of play from Sampaoli's men.

43' GOAL RULED OUT FOR MONACO Jean Lucas bursts through from the halfway line and coolly slots past Lopez but the goal is ruled out by the offside flag. A tight one.

58' GOAL! MARSEILLE 0-1 MONACO (Jean Lucas): Kevin Volland's effort comes back off the post and Gelson Martins is on hand to fire home the opener from seven yards. The visitors lead at the Velodrome.

61' DISASI'S BLUSHES SPARED The Monaco defender aims a header towards his own goal and is inches away from beating his gaolkeeper Nubel! Close shave for him.

90' FT: MARSEILLE 0-1 MONACO Jean Lucas' 58th minute strike gives Monaco a vital win at the Orange Velodrome.

KEY STAT: 2

Monaco secured a second clean sheet in the club's history at the Orange Velodrome. The first was in September 2008

