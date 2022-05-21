Goals from Gerson, Cengiz Under and Cedric Bakambu ensured a Champions League spot for Olympique de Marseille, who beat RC Strasbourg 4-0 in Ligue 1 at the Orange Velodrome.

Marseille were well on top for most of the first half, with their best chance coming in the sixth minute. Strasbourg lost possession of the ball in their own half quite sloppily, with the ball landing to Arkadiusz Milik in the middle of the box. He did well to lay off the ball to a rushing Amine Harit, whose shot somehow hit the post.

Ad

The let off for Strasbourg didn’t last long, on 31 minutes, the hosts scored their goal. The ball was bouncing around, but Gerson managed to keep possession, get past a few defenders, and squeeze the ball between the near post and the feet of Matz Sels.

Ligue 1 Rennes dominate Marseille to leave Champions League spot up for grabs 14/05/2022 AT 18:14

The flow of the second half was disrupted early on due to the amount of smoke from the fans’ flares, making the visibility extremely poor. After about a five-minute delay, play resumed.

Once play resumed, the story of the first half continued, with Strasbourg never really threatening Steve Mandanda’s goal.

In the 73rd minute, the visitors made a triple change to try to get back into the match, but the tactic was quickly rendered useless as Marseille managed to score their second moments later.

The goal started on the left-hand side with Amine Harit who got the ball centrally towards Milik. However, the Polish striker cleverly let the ball be, allowing Under to run onto the pass, and smash the ball into the back of the net.

Gerson added a third in the 88th minute before Cedric Bakambu put gloss on an already polished performance with a fourth in stoppage time.

More to follow

UEFA Europa Conference League Feyenoord stand firm to secure draw at Marseille and spot in final 05/05/2022 AT 18:12