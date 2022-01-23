Two goals from Marco Verratti helped Paris Saint-Germain regain their 11-point advantage at the top of Ligue1 after seeing off Reims 4-0 at the Parc des Princes on Sunday night.

PSG took the lead on the stroke of half-time when the ball fell into the path of Verratti and the Italian made no mistake from 12-yards - his first Ligue 1 goal since 2019.

Sergio Ramos opened his account for PSG, reacting first to toe poke home from close-range, just after the hour mark.

Lionel Messi was introduced for the first time in 2022 after a bout of Covid-19 and shortly after the Argentine's arrival, Verratti incredibly added his second of the night and PSG's third.

Kylian Mbapp was at his brilliant best and he provided the assist for Danilo to add a fourth from the edge of the area, to cap off a successful evening for the leaders.

The result leaves PSG 11-points clear of OGC Nice and Marseille. Reims remain in 14th position.

More to follow

