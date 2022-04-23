Despite only being held to a 1-1 draw by ten-men Lens at the Parc des Princes, Paris Saint-Germain sealed a historic tenth Ligue 1 title in front of their fans.

Lens, who are fighting for a European place, gave a good account of themselves in the first half, and took the game to the hosts.

Les Parisiens, however, grew into the game, and fashioned opportunities which were not capitalised on in the first period.

The best of them fell to Achraf Hakimi, whose shot at the near post was smothered by an onrushing Jean-Louis Leca in the Lens goal.

Despite settling well into the game in the second half, Lens were then dealt a blow, as centre-back Kevin Danso was sent off for picking up a second yellow card after a lunging challenge on Neymar.

That gave PSG the impetus they needed, and the home side eventually broke the deadlock in the 67th minute, courtesy of a moment of brilliance from Lionel Messi.

The Argentine curled a fantastic effort from outside the box straight into the top corner to send the fans wild.

However, the visitors were there to put a dent in the celebrations, as substitute Corentin Jean scored a late equaliser to secure a vital point for The Blood and Gold.

TALKING POINT - PSG are back on top

After last season's disappointment in losing their Ligue 1 crown to LOSC Lille, PSG are back as kings of France, and seal their 10th Ligue 1 title in the process. However, this match was not without its difficulties.

Les Parisiens had a total of seven 18 shots, with 7 of them on target. They definitely could've been more clinical with their finishing, and Kylian Mbappe had an off-day up front. In the end, that lack of cutting edge may have cost them the win.

However, eventhough a draw against the ten-men of Lens may not have been what the PSG fans envisaged, their team have still sealed the title fairly comfortably, with four games to spare.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Leo Messi

What a time for Messi to put in a superb performance for PSG, and grab a much deserved goal to show for it. It was a brilliant strike as well.

The 34-year-old's fantastic curling effort from the edge of the area deserves to win any title, and it is fitting that his goal was able to seal it for Les Parisiens, even despite Lens' late equaliser.

In total, Messi had a passing accuracy of 86%, made three successful dribbles, and had three shots on target.

PLAYER RATINGS

Paris Saint-Germain: Navas 6, Marquinhos 6, Ramos 6, Kimpembe 6, Hakimi 6, Verratti 7, Gueye 7, Mendes 6, Messi 8, Neymar 7, Mbappe 6. Subs: Danilo 6, Di Maria 6.

Lens: Leca 7, Vooh 7, Danso 6, Gradit 7, Clauss 6, Doucoure 7, Fofana 7, Frankowski 6, Costa 6, Sotoca 6, Kalimuendo 6. Subs: Haidara 6, Said 6, Jean 7, Machado 7, Ganago 6.

KEY MOMENTS

24’ - BIG CHANCE! - Neymar shoots wide from close range! Messi pulls out of a challenge before having a shot at goal blocked. It falls to Mbappe in the area, who plays in Neymar to his left to shoot, but the Brazilian's effort goes wide of the near post!

26’ - BIG SAVE! - That may have kept the scores at 0-0! Hakimi is through on goal down the right wing, as Lens commit bodies forward and get caught. A ball is played out to the Moroccan International from deep by Gueye, which is chased. However, Leca comes off his line as Hakimi takes a heavy touch, and he smothers the ball away to put it out for a corner.

57’ - RED CARD! - Danso is shown a second yellow card for a foul on Neymar, as he takes out the Brazilian with a lunging challenge. His dangling leg catches Neymar from underneath, and the Lens defender can have no complaints.

67' - GOAL! (Leo Messi) - The Maestro delivers a bit of magic to put PSG ahead! Neymar plays it across to Messi just outside the area, before the Argentine curls an unstoppable effort from range into the top corner. What a finish. The title as it stands is heading back to Paris!

88' - GOAL! (Corentin Jean) - Would you believe it! The ten men of Lens have equalised with minutes to play! Machado's low cross from the left evades all but Jean, who pops up at the far post to rifle home into the net! That may prove to be a vital point for Lens.

KEY STATS

Paris Saint-Germain are crowned French champions for the 10th time and they equal St. Etienne as the most successful club in the history of the championship, ahead of Marseille (9).

Mauricio Pochettino has won his first league title as a manager.

