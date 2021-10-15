PSG extended their winning streak over Angers to thirteen games with a hard-fought 2-1 win in the French capital, as Ligue 1 returned after the international break.

Although the home side were without stars such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, Keylor Navas and more either due to injury or international commitments - as South American World Cup qualifiers took place the night before - they still went into the match as strong favourites against a side who have been perennial mid-table dwellers since their promotion to the top flight in 2015.

However, Angers showed why they have been this season's surprise package in Ligue 1, with the pace and trickery of Sofiane Boufal, Mohamed-Ali Cho and Angelo Fulgini causing constant problems for the PSG defence.

The latter even put the visitors in front just over half an hour into the game. Fulgini timed his run to perfection to tap home Boufal's low but pacey cross from the right flank.

In the second half, PSG's lack of directness and attacking intent continued despite maintaining their hefty chunk of possession, yet they unconvincingly dragged themselves over the line, largely thanks to the individual brilliance of Kylian Mbappe.

The wantaway star assisted the 69th-minute equaliser with a lovely dink for Danilo Pereira to head past Paul Bernardoni and followed that with a clutch penalty minutes before the full-time whistle to give his side the lead.

PSG were fortunate that the penalty was even awarded given that the VAR officials had to instruct the referee to review Pierrick Capelle's handball at his monitor - a move that caused Bastien Dechepy to overturn his initial decision.

