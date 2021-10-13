Ligue 1 is to cut the size of the league from 20 to 18 teams.

There has been mounting concern over the expanded fixture list required of players, and the French league has become the first to act.

Four teams will be relegated in the 2022/23 season, with only two clubs gaining promotion, meaning the league will be trimmed to 18 teams for the 2023/24 campaign.

RMC is reporting that at a vote in the summer, only Metz voted against making the changes.

The decision by Ligue 1 could prompt other leagues to follow suit. It has been reported that Serie A is to hold meetings to discuss trimming the size of the top flight from 20 to 18 teams.

Ligue 1 has also released its plans for the 2022/23 campaign, which is a World Cup year.

The league will suspend play on November 13, which is eight days before the World Cup gets underway in Qatar.

The Ligue 1 season will resume on December 28, 10 days after the World Cup final.

