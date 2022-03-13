Lionel Messi and Neymar have been booed during Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue Un match with Bordeaux at Parc des Princes.

The Bordeaux clash represented PSG's first match since their Champions League elimination. The Paris club were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage by Real Madrid.

Ad

Mauricio Pochettino’s side had looked in complete control, leading 2-0 on aggregate after Kylian Mbappe’s first-half strike at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Champions League 'There was no fight' - Neymar denies talk of dressing-room clash with Donnarumma 10/03/2022 AT 18:46

However, a horrendous error from Gianluigi Donnarumma sparked an almighty collapse from PSG as Karim Benzema bagged a quick-fire hat-trick to send Carlo Ancelotti’s side through

And the fallout appears to have now reached the pitch too, with fans of the club booing Messi and Neymar during the Ligue 1 match on Sunday.

Neymar signed for the club in 2017 in a world-record deal of £199.5m, while former Barcelona team-mate Messi moved to the French capital in a free transfer last summer.

Champions League PSG confidence hinges on Mbappe fitness against Madrid – Inside Europe 08/03/2022 AT 08:33