Lionel Messi has confirmed he intends to vote for Paris Saint-Germain team-mates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar for the Ballon d'Or.

Messi is one of the frontrunners for the prize after helping Argentina win the Copa America in the summer.

Tournament wins at international level often have a bearing on the outcome of the Ballon d’Or, meaning Messi is in excellent shape to win the award for a seventh time.

Messi is on the 30-man shortlist , as is his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Portugal superstar is unlikely to secure a vote from the now PSG man.

“Obviously, I have two players in my team that I would vote for, Ney and Kylian,” Messi told L’Equipe. “Afterwards, there are players at the individual level who have had a great season, like [Robert] Lewandowski, [Karim] Benzema.

“But it’s hard to say because what you have done at the collective level means a lot to win the Ballon d’Or.

“Lately, the titles have a lot of weight, if you won the Champions League, the European Championship, the Copa America.

‘I think in previous years, we looked more for the player of the year, the best player. But now the titles also have a lot of weight.”

The winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or will be crowned in Paris on November 29.

