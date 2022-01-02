Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19, say his club Paris Saint-Germain.
Ahead of their Coupe de France round of 32 tie with fourth tier side Vannes, the club released a medical update on their site confirming that Messi and three others had tested positive.
“The 4 players that tested positive for Covid-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala,” the club wrote.
“They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol.”
Following the cup game, Messi and his teammates are also likely to miss PSG’s Ligue 1 trip to Lyon next weekend.
The club also provided an update on the ankle injury suffered by Neymar in the 3-1 win over Saint Etienne in November.
“Neymar Jr will continue his treatment in Brazil until 9 January with members of the Paris Saint-Germain medical and performance staff.
“His return to training is still expected to be in about 3 weeks.”
