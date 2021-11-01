Lionel Messi shocked the world when he announced that he would be leaving Barcelona to join PSG, following his contract expiration, and he has said he would love to contribute there again in the future.

The Argentine found it hard to hit the ground running in Paris but finally got his name on the scoresheet in back-to-back Champions League matches against Manchester City and RB Leipzig.

Ad

Despite his success in the Champions League, he has struggled to make an impact in Ligue 1 as he is yet to score a league goal for the Parisian side.

Premier League Back three, striker Son and Kane to keep on groovin’ – What Conte will change at Spurs 4 HOURS AGO

In a recent interview with Sport, the 34-year-old has not ruled a potential return to Barcelona in the future.

He said: “I don't know if I will return when my contract with PSG ends. What is certain is that we are going to live in Barcelona again and that our life will be there.”

Messi spent 21 years at the Catalan club after flying over from Rosario, his hometown in Argentina at the age of 13.

He would go on to make 778 appearances for the La Liga side and score 672 goals whilst providing 288 assists.

PSG fans go wild as Messi arrives in Paris after finalising move from Barca

Such magnificent statistics helped him to win a record six Ballon d’Or trophies whilst a player at the club, which has cemented him into the footballing greats.

His successful tenure at Barcelona has created an unbreakable bond and the Argentine is determined to return to the club whether that be as a player or in a completely different role.

Lionel Messi of Paris Saint Germain Image credit: Getty Images

"I would love to be a technical secretary at some point. I don't know if it will be at Barcelona or not. Or if it will be elsewhere.

"If there is a possibility, I would like to contribute again in what I can because it is the club that I love and I would love for it to continue to be good, to continue growing, and to continue being one of the best in the world.”

The 34-year-old is coming to the back end of his illustrious career, which is highlighted by Mauricio Pochettino’s rotation of the magician to make sure his fitness is maintained to the maximum so he can perform in the team’s biggest fixtures.

He was substituted prematurely at half-time in PSG’s Friday night win over Lille, where Pochettino explained his decision to withdraw Messi as a precaution.

WATCH - Messi arrives at airport to take flight to Paris ahead of PSG move

Despite the constant rotation, Messi is still very happy with his life in Paris.

“Luckily I am settled, the children are already in school, we now have a day-to-day routine. We are also enjoying this city, which is wonderful despite the weather. We are happy.”

The PSG forward has scored three goals in three Champions League matches this season and will be looking to carry this form over into Ligue 1 as the Parisians continue to dominate the French league, leading the table by eight points.

By Bailey Keogh

Ligue 1 'They hurt me' - Messi speaks out on Barca exit: 'Nobody asked me to play for free' 5 HOURS AGO