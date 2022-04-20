Ligue 1 / Matchday 33
Stade Raymond-Kopa / 20.04.2022
Angers SCO
Completed
0
3
1
Paris Saint-Germain
    Angers v PSG live updates - latest Ligue 1 score as Mauricio Pochettino's side edge closer to title!

    Marcus Foley
    By
    Marcus Foley
    Updated 20/04/2022 at 21:01 GMT
    -
    REPORT:
    Thanks for joining us.
    PSG hit three past Angers, can win Ligue 1 title on Saturday
    End of 2nd Half
    90+3'
    Live comment icon
    FULL-TIME: ANGERS 0-3 PSG
    Paris Saint-Germain seal a comfortable win here at the Stade Raymond Kopa, but after Marseille's 3-2 win against Nantes, their title celebration is on hold for now.
    A fantastic performance with a much changed side, and Angel Di Maria registered two assists.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    90+2'
    Live comment icon
    RED CARD!
    PSG youngster Edouard Michut is shown a straight red card after a VAR review following a bad challenge on Thomas as he followed in dangerously.
    The referee didn't initially see it, but after the review, the youngster is rightly sent off as Mauricio Pochettino shakes his head on the touchline.
    Édouard Michut
    Red card
    Édouard Michut
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks2
    Red Cards1
    90'
    Live comment icon
    TWO ADDED MINUTES
    There will be two minutes of added time here.
    88'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Doumbia is booked for a challenge on young Xavi Simons.
    Souleyman Doumbia
    Yellow card
    Souleyman Doumbia
    Angers SCO
    Angers SCO
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    Free Kicks1
    84'
    Live comment icon
    PSG DOUBLE CHANGE
    Hakimi and Di Maria are replaced by Simons and Bitshiabu.
    Achraf Hakimi
    Off
    Achraf Hakimi
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Assists1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls2
    El Chadaille Bitshiabu
    On
    El Chadaille Bitshiabu
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    79'
    Live comment icon
    PSG CHANGE
    Les Parisiens also shuffle their pack as Wijnaldum is replaced by Gueye in central midfield.
    Georginio Wijnaldum
    Off
    Georginio Wijnaldum
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    Idrissa Gueye
    On
    Idrissa Gueye
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    78'
    Live comment icon
    Azzedine Ounahi
    Off
    Azzedine Ounahi
    Angers SCO
    Angers SCO
    Thomas Mangani
    On
    Thomas Mangani
    Angers SCO
    Angers SCO
    78'
    Live comment icon
    ANGERS DOUBLE CHANGE
    Cho and Ounahi are replaced by Jakolis and Mangani.
    Mohamed-Ali Cho
    Off
    Mohamed-Ali Cho
    Angers SCO
    Angers SCO
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Hit Post / Hit Bar1
    Wide1
    Marin Jakolis
    On
    Marin Jakolis
    Angers SCO
    Angers SCO
    76'
    Live comment icon
    Marquinhos
    Goal
    Marquinhos
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Goals1
    On target1
    Wide2
    GOALLLLL! PSG HAVE THEIR THIRD
    Marquinhos scores a fantastic header from inside the box, from a brilliant Di Maria cross from the left. That is his second assist of the game.
    75'
    RESULTS ELSEWHERE
    Marseille have taken a 3-2 lead over Nantes at the Stade Velodrome - Harit with the goal.
    That now means that PSG will NOT win the title tonight as it stands.
    73'
    REWIND: MBAPPE STRIKE
    Take a look at the strike that gave PSG the lead in the first half.
    72'
    Angelo Fulgini
    Off
    Angelo Fulgini
    Angers SCO
    Angers SCO
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    Free Kicks1
    Corners3
    Pierrick Capelle
    On
    Pierrick Capelle
    Angers SCO
    Angers SCO
    71'
    Live comment icon
    DOUBLE ANGERS CHANGE
    Les Scoistes also make a double substitution, as Fulgini and Bentaleb are replaced by Capelle and Mendy.
    Nabil Bentaleb
    Off
    Nabil Bentaleb
    Angers SCO
    Angers SCO
    Blocked Shots1
    Batista Mendy
    On
    Batista Mendy
    Angers SCO
    Angers SCO
    70'
    Live comment icon
    DOUBLE PSG CHANGE
    Michut comes on for Ebimbe, and Mendes comes on for Bernat.
    Eric Ebimbe
    Off
    Eric Ebimbe
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Wide1
    Édouard Michut
    On
    Édouard Michut
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    67'
    Live comment icon
    PENALTY TO ANGERS OVERTURNED!
    Kehrer takes down Cho, who runs in behind the German international in the box. Replays show that the defender in fact got the ball before he got the man. The referee points to the spot.
    It is being referred to VAR for a potential overrule. The referee goes to the monitor, and is told to reverse his initial call to award the penalty!
    VAR doing its job there - correct decision.
    64'
    Live comment icon
    GOOD SAVE!
    Almost a second for Mbappe!
    Angers lose the ball cheaply in midfield and PSG turn the ball over very quickly in transition. Hakimi makes a run down the right, before pulling it back for Di Maria. The Argentinan then plays in Mbappe to his left, who does well to cut onto his left foot inside the box to take the ball away from Traore, but the resulting shot is well tipped by Mandrea in the Angers goal.
    62'
    POOR!
    Angers waste a good free-kick opportunity from the left-side of the edge of the box, right by the goal-line.
    Fulgini plays it short to Bentaleb, who is just inside the area, but his shot is very tame, and is easily blocked. The chance then goes as PSG clear just as Angers try to recycle the ball down the right with Cho.
    59'
    Live comment icon
    SAVE!
    Good save by Mandrea to come out to deny Hakimi, who is played in behind with through ball over the top by Danilo.
    The wing-back runs forwards towards the near post before getting ready to strike, but the Angers goalkeeper rushes off his line to put his body in the way and make the save.
    The resulting corner is defended well by Angers, as they clear it at the near post. That is certainly a surprise!
    54'
    Live comment icon
    OFFSIDE!
    Mbappe times his run a second too soon, as he is caught offside. He is played in behind by Di Maria, and the Frenchman is one-on-one with Mandrea, but his effort sails wide of the far post. It would not have counted anyways.