Angers v PSG live updates - latest Ligue 1 score as Mauricio Pochettino's side edge closer to title!

Ligue 1 / Matchday 33
Stade Raymond-Kopa / 20.04.2022
REPORT:
Thanks for joining us.
PSG hit three past Angers, can win Ligue 1 title on Saturday
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL-TIME: ANGERS 0-3 PSG
Paris Saint-Germain seal a comfortable win here at the Stade Raymond Kopa, but after Marseille's 3-2 win against Nantes, their title celebration is on hold for now.
A fantastic performance with a much changed side, and Angel Di Maria registered two assists.
90+2'
RED CARD!
PSG youngster Edouard Michut is shown a straight red card after a VAR review following a bad challenge on Thomas as he followed in dangerously.
The referee didn't initially see it, but after the review, the youngster is rightly sent off as Mauricio Pochettino shakes his head on the touchline.
Red card
Édouard Michut
Paris Saint-Germain
90'
TWO ADDED MINUTES
There will be two minutes of added time here.
88'
YELLOW CARD
Doumbia is booked for a challenge on young Xavi Simons.
Yellow card
Souleyman Doumbia
Angers SCO
84'
PSG DOUBLE CHANGE
Hakimi and Di Maria are replaced by Simons and Bitshiabu.
Off
Achraf Hakimi
Paris Saint-Germain
On
El Chadaille Bitshiabu
Paris Saint-Germain
79'
PSG CHANGE
Les Parisiens also shuffle their pack as Wijnaldum is replaced by Gueye in central midfield.
Off
Georginio Wijnaldum
Paris Saint-Germain
On
Idrissa Gueye
Paris Saint-Germain
78'
Off
Azzedine Ounahi
Angers SCO
On
Thomas Mangani
Angers SCO
78'
ANGERS DOUBLE CHANGE
Cho and Ounahi are replaced by Jakolis and Mangani.
Off
Mohamed-Ali Cho
Angers SCO
On
Marin Jakolis
Angers SCO
76'
Goal
Marquinhos
Paris Saint-Germain
GOALLLLL! PSG HAVE THEIR THIRD
Marquinhos scores a fantastic header from inside the box, from a brilliant Di Maria cross from the left. That is his second assist of the game.
75'
RESULTS ELSEWHERE
Marseille have taken a 3-2 lead over Nantes at the Stade Velodrome - Harit with the goal.
That now means that PSG will NOT win the title tonight as it stands.
73'
REWIND: MBAPPE STRIKE
Take a look at the strike that gave PSG the lead in the first half.
72'
Off
Angelo Fulgini
Angers SCO
On
Pierrick Capelle
Angers SCO
71'
DOUBLE ANGERS CHANGE
Les Scoistes also make a double substitution, as Fulgini and Bentaleb are replaced by Capelle and Mendy.
Off
Nabil Bentaleb
Angers SCO
On
Batista Mendy
Angers SCO
70'
DOUBLE PSG CHANGE
Michut comes on for Ebimbe, and Mendes comes on for Bernat.
Off
Eric Ebimbe
Paris Saint-Germain
On
Édouard Michut
Paris Saint-Germain
67'
PENALTY TO ANGERS OVERTURNED!
Kehrer takes down Cho, who runs in behind the German international in the box. Replays show that the defender in fact got the ball before he got the man. The referee points to the spot.
It is being referred to VAR for a potential overrule. The referee goes to the monitor, and is told to reverse his initial call to award the penalty!
VAR doing its job there - correct decision.
64'
GOOD SAVE!
Almost a second for Mbappe!
Angers lose the ball cheaply in midfield and PSG turn the ball over very quickly in transition. Hakimi makes a run down the right, before pulling it back for Di Maria. The Argentinan then plays in Mbappe to his left, who does well to cut onto his left foot inside the box to take the ball away from Traore, but the resulting shot is well tipped by Mandrea in the Angers goal.
62'
POOR!
Angers waste a good free-kick opportunity from the left-side of the edge of the box, right by the goal-line.
Fulgini plays it short to Bentaleb, who is just inside the area, but his shot is very tame, and is easily blocked. The chance then goes as PSG clear just as Angers try to recycle the ball down the right with Cho.
59'
SAVE!
Good save by Mandrea to come out to deny Hakimi, who is played in behind with through ball over the top by Danilo.
The wing-back runs forwards towards the near post before getting ready to strike, but the Angers goalkeeper rushes off his line to put his body in the way and make the save.
The resulting corner is defended well by Angers, as they clear it at the near post. That is certainly a surprise!
54'
OFFSIDE!
Mbappe times his run a second too soon, as he is caught offside. He is played in behind by Di Maria, and the Frenchman is one-on-one with Mandrea, but his effort sails wide of the far post. It would not have counted anyways.