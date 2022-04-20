Ligue 1 / Matchday 33
Stade Raymond-Kopa / 20.04.2022
Angers SCO
Paris Saint-Germain
Angers SCO - Paris Saint-Germain

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Angers SCO
Paris Saint-Germain
Recent matches

Angers SCO

Paris Saint-Germain

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
32235474
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
32178759
3
Stade RennaisREN
321751056
4
OGC NiceNIC
32167954
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
321411753
14
Angers SCOANG
328101434
Latest news

Ligue 1

PSG on brink of Ligue 1 title after edging past Marseille

Yesterday at 21:08

Ligue 1

Mbappe and Neymar score hat-tricks as PSG beat Clermont to go 15 points clear

09/04/2022 at 21:30

