Ligue 1 / Matchday 33
Stade Louis II / 20.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/as-monaco/teamcenter.shtml
AS Monaco
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ogc-nice/teamcenter.shtml
OGC Nice
AS Monaco - OGC Nice

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Monaco logo
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
OGC Nice logo
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AS Monaco

OGC Nice

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
32235474
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
32178759
3
Stade RennaisREN
321751056
4
OGC NiceNIC
32167954
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
321411753
6
AS MonacoMON
32158953
