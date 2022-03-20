Ligue 1 / Matchday 29
Stade Louis II / 20.03.2022
AS Monaco
Not started
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
AS Monaco - Paris Saint-Germain

Lineups

AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-5-1
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-3-3
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-5-1
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Monaco logo
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

AS Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
28205365
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
28148650
3
OGC NiceNIC
28156750
4
Stade RennaisREN
28154949
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
28138747
8
AS MonacoMON
28118941
Latest news

Ligue 1

PSG extend Ligue 1 lead to 15 points but fans roundly boo Messi and Neymar

13/03/2022 at 15:42

Ligue 1

Monaco dent Marseille's Champions League hopes with away win

06/03/2022 at 22:19

Related matches

RC Lens
-
-
Clermont Foot
16:00
FC Nantes
-
-
Lille OSC
20:00
FC Lorient
-
-
RC Strasbourg Alsace
20/03
Angers SCO
-
-
Stade Brestois
20/03

