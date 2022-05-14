Ligue 1 / Matchday 37
Stade Louis II / 14.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/as-monaco/teamcenter.shtml
AS Monaco
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stade-brest/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Brestois
AS Monaco - Stade Brestois

Lineups

AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-4-2
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
4-4-2
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-4-2
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Monaco logo
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
Stade Brestois logo
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

AS Monaco

Stade Brestois

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
36248480
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
36208868
3
AS MonacoMON
36198965
4
OGC NiceNIC
361971063
5
Stade RennaisREN
361951262
11
Stade BrestoisBRE
361391448
Latest news

Ligue 1

Neymar on target as PSG held at home by Troyes who edge closer to Ligue 1 safety

08/05/2022 at 21:26

Ligue 1

Lyon boost Europe hopes with win at Marseille

01/05/2022 at 21:17

