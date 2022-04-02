Ligue 1 / Matchday 30
Stade Geoffroy-Guichard / 02.04.2022
AS Saint-Etienne
Not started
-
-
Olympique de Marseille
AS Saint-Etienne - Olympique de Marseille

Lineups

AS Saint-Etienne jersey
AS Saint-Etienne
3-4-3
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
4-3-1-2
AS Saint-Etienne jersey
AS Saint-Etienne
3-4-3
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Saint-Etienne logo
AS Saint-Etienne jersey
AS Saint-Etienne
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

AS Saint-Etienne

Olympique de Marseille

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
29205465
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
29158653
3
Stade RennaisREN
29164952
4
OGC NiceNIC
29156850
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
29139748
18
AS Saint-EtienneStE
29691427
