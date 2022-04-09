Ligue 1 / Matchday 31
Stade Gabriel-Montpied / 09.04.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
Clermont Foot - Paris Saint-Germain
Live commentary
83'
Goal
Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain
Goals3
Assists1
On target4
Yellow Cards1
GOAL: CLERMONT 1-6 PSG (NEYMAR - HAT-TRICK)
Clermont are so open and Mbappe runs through and can shoot himself but instead squares it to Neymar to score.
Two hat tricks - incredible.
80'
Goal
Kylian Mbappé
Paris Saint-Germain
Goals3
On target4
Fouls1
Fouls against2
GOAL: CLERMONT 1-5 (KYLIAN MBAPPE - HAT-TRICK)
Mbappe scores - he will take home the match ball.
Messi finds him with a perfect pass and Mbappe curls one past the goalkeeper - sensational finish even the Clermont fans applaud.
79'
KEHRER ON
Kimpembe is taken off and replaced by the German defender.
Off
Presnel Kimpembe
Paris Saint-Germain
On
Thilo Kehrer
Paris Saint-Germain
Advertisement
Ad