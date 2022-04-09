Ligue 1 / Matchday 31
Stade Gabriel-Montpied / 09.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/clermont/teamcenter.shtml
Clermont Foot
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
Advertisement
Ad

Clermont Foot - Paris Saint-Germain

Lineups

Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
4-3-3
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-3-3
Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
4-3-3
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Clermont Foot logo
Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Clermont Foot

Paris Saint-Germain

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
30215468
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
30168656
3
Stade RennaisREN
30165953
4
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
30149751
5
OGC NiceNIC
30157851
18
Clermont FootCLE
30771628
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

'There are new elements' - Mbappe provides PSG future update amid Real Madrid links

04/04/2022 at 07:30

Ligue 1

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score as PSG edge closer to title with Lorient win

03/04/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

FC Lorient
2
2
AS Saint-Etienne
59'
Stade de Reims
-
-
Stade Rennais
09/04
Girondins de Bordeaux
-
-
FC Metz
10/04
AS Monaco
-
-
ESTAC Troyes
10/04

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Clermont Foot and Paris Saint-Germain with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 9 April 2022.

Catch the latest Clermont Foot and Paris Saint-Germain news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.