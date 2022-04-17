Ligue 1 / Matchday 32
Stade de l'Aube / 17.04.2022
ESTAC Troyes
Not started
-
-
RC Strasbourg Alsace
ESTAC Troyes - RC Strasbourg Alsace

Lineups

ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
5-4-1
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-5-2
ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
5-4-1
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
ESTAC Troyes logo
ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

ESTAC Troyes

RC Strasbourg Alsace

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
31225471
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
31178659
3
Stade RennaisREN
321751056
4
AS MonacoMON
32158953
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
311410752
15
ESTAC TroyesTRO
31881532
