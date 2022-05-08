Ligue 1 / Matchday 36
Stade Yves-Allainmat / 08.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-lorient/teamcenter.shtml
FC Lorient
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-marseille/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique de Marseille
Advertisement
Ad

FC Lorient - Olympique de Marseille

Lineups

FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4-3-3
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
4-3-3
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4-3-3
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Lorient logo
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

FC Lorient

Olympique de Marseille

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
35247479
2
AS MonacoMON
36198965
3
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
35198865
4
Stade RennaisREN
351951162
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
361612860
16
FC LorientLOR
358101734
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Lyon boost Europe hopes with win at Marseille

01/05/2022 at 21:17

Ligue 1

Strasbourg produce stunning fightback against PSG to claim draw

29/04/2022 at 21:48

Related matches

FC Metz
0
0
Olympique Lyonnais
25'
Clermont Foot
-
-
Montpellier HSC
14:00
Angers SCO
-
-
Girondins de Bordeaux
14:00
Stade de Reims
-
-
RC Lens
14:00

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between FC Lorient and Olympique de Marseille with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:05 on 8 May 2022.

Catch the latest FC Lorient and Olympique de Marseille news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.