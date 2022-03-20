Ligue 1 / Matchday 29
Stade Yves-Allainmat / 20.03.2022
FC Lorient
Not started
-
-
RC Strasbourg Alsace
FC Lorient - RC Strasbourg Alsace

Lineups

FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
4-5-1
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
5-3-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Lorient logo
FC Lorient jersey
FC Lorient
RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Lorient

RC Strasbourg Alsace

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
28205365
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
28148650
3
OGC NiceNIC
28156750
4
Stade RennaisREN
28154949
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
28138747
17
FC LorientLOR
28691327
Latest news

Ligue 1

PSG extend Ligue 1 lead to 15 points but fans roundly boo Messi and Neymar

13/03/2022 at 15:42

Ligue 1

Monaco dent Marseille's Champions League hopes with away win

06/03/2022 at 22:19

