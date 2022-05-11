Ligue 1 / Matchday 36
Stade de la Beaujoire / 11.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-nantes/teamcenter.shtml
FC Nantes
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rennes/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Rennais
FC Nantes - Stade Rennais

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Nantes logo
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Nantes

Stade Rennais

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
36248480
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
36208868
3
AS MonacoMON
36198965
4
Stade RennaisREN
351951162
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
361612860
9
FC NantesNAN
351491251
