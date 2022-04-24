Ligue 1 / Matchday 34
Stade Pierre-Mauroy / 24.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lille-osc/teamcenter.shtml
Lille OSC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rc-strasbourg/teamcenter.shtml
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Lille OSC - RC Strasbourg Alsace

Lineups

Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
4-4-2
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
5-3-2
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
4-4-2
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lille OSC logo
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Lille OSC

RC Strasbourg Alsace

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
33245477
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
33188762
3
Stade RennaisREN
331751156
4
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
331511756
5
AS MonacoMON
33168956
9
Lille OSCLIL
331212948
