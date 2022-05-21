Ligue 1 / Matchday 38
Stade Pierre-Mauroy / 21.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lille-osc/teamcenter.shtml
Lille OSC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rennes/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Rennais
Lille OSC - Stade Rennais

Lineups

Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
4-4-2
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-3-3
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
4-4-2
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lille OSC logo
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Lille OSC

Stade Rennais

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
37258483
2
AS MonacoMON
37208968
3
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
37208968
4
Stade RennaisREN
372051265
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
371712863
10
Lille OSCLIL
3714121154
Latest news

Ligue 1

Rennes dominate Marseille to leave Champions League spot up for grabs

14/05/2022 at 22:25

Ligue 1

Neymar on target as PSG held at home by Troyes who edge closer to Ligue 1 safety

08/05/2022 at 21:26

