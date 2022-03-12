Ligue 1 / Matchday 28
Stade la Mosson / 12.03.2022
Montpellier HSC
Rescheduled
-
-
OGC Nice
Montpellier HSC - OGC Nice Summary

Lineups

Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
3-4-3
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
4-4-2
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
3-4-3
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Montpellier HSC logo
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
OGC Nice logo
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Montpellier HSC

OGC Nice

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
27195362
2
OGC NiceNIC
27155749
3
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
27138647
4
Stade RennaisREN
27144946
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
27128744
11
Montpellier HSCMPL
271141237
