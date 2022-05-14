Ligue 1 / Matchday 37
Stade la Mosson / 14.05.2022
Montpellier HSC
Not started
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
Montpellier HSC - Paris Saint-Germain

Lineups

Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
3-4-3
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-5-1
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
3-4-3
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Montpellier HSC logo
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Montpellier HSC

Paris Saint-Germain

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
36248480
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
36208868
3
AS MonacoMON
36198965
4
OGC NiceNIC
361971063
5
Stade RennaisREN
361951262
13
Montpellier HSCMPL
361271743
Latest news

Ligue 1

Neymar on target as PSG held at home by Troyes who edge closer to Ligue 1 safety

08/05/2022 at 21:26

Ligue 1

Lyon boost Europe hopes with win at Marseille

01/05/2022 at 21:17

