OGC Nice - FC Nantes

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between OGC Nice and FC Nantes with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 14 January 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Christophe Galtier or Antoine Kombouaré? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest OGC Nice and FC Nantes news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for OGC Nice and FC Nantes. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

