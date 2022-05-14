Ligue 1 / Matchday 37
Allianz Riviera / 14.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ogc-nice/teamcenter.shtml
OGC Nice
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lille-osc/teamcenter.shtml
Lille OSC
Advertisement
Ad

OGC Nice - Lille OSC

Lineups

OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
4-4-2
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
4-4-2
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
4-4-2
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
OGC Nice logo
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
Lille OSC logo
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

OGC Nice

Lille OSC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
36248480
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
36208868
3
AS MonacoMON
36198965
4
OGC NiceNIC
361971063
5
Stade RennaisREN
361951262
10
Lille OSCLIL
3613121151
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Neymar on target as PSG held at home by Troyes who edge closer to Ligue 1 safety

08/05/2022 at 21:26

Ligue 1

Lyon boost Europe hopes with win at Marseille

01/05/2022 at 21:17

Related matches

Girondins de Bordeaux
-
-
FC Lorient
14/05
ESTAC Troyes
-
-
RC Lens
14/05
Stade Rennais
-
-
Olympique de Marseille
14/05
Olympique Lyonnais
-
-
FC Nantes
14/05

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between OGC Nice and Lille OSC with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 14 May 2022.

Catch the latest OGC Nice and Lille OSC news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.