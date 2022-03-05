Ligue 1 / Matchday 27
Allianz Riviera / 05.03.2022
OGC Nice
Rescheduled
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
OGC Nice - Paris Saint-Germain Summary

Lineups

OGC Nice
4-4-2
Paris Saint-Germain
4-3-3
OGC Nice
4-4-2
Paris Saint-Germain
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
OGC Nice
Paris Saint-Germain
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

OGC Nice

Paris Saint-Germain

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
26195262
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
26138547
3
OGC NiceNIC
26145746
4
Stade RennaisREN
26134943
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
26127743
Latest news

Ligue 1

Lille leapfrog Lyon with victory

27/02/2022 at 22:03

Ligue 1

Mbappe at the double as PSG battle back to beat Saint Etienne

26/02/2022 at 22:31

Related matches

