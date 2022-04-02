Ligue 1 / Matchday 30
Allianz Riviera / 02.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ogc-nice/teamcenter.shtml
OGC Nice
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rennes/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Rennais
Advertisement
Ad

OGC Nice - Stade Rennais

Lineups

OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
4-4-2
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-3-3
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
4-4-2
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
OGC Nice logo
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

OGC Nice

Stade Rennais

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
29205465
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
29158653
3
Stade RennaisREN
29164952
4
OGC NiceNIC
29156850
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
29139748
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

PSG humbled by Monaco to suffer third defeat in four games

20/03/2022 at 14:21

Ligue 1

PSG extend Ligue 1 lead to 15 points but fans roundly boo Messi and Neymar

13/03/2022 at 15:42

Related matches

Lille OSC
-
-
Girondins de Bordeaux
02/04
AS Saint-Etienne
-
-
Olympique de Marseille
02/04
RC Strasbourg Alsace
-
-
RC Lens
03/04
Montpellier HSC
-
-
Stade Brestois
03/04

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between OGC Nice and Stade Rennais with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 2 April 2022.

Catch the latest OGC Nice and Stade Rennais news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.