Ligue 1 / Matchday 27
Orange Vélodrome / 06.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-marseille/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique de Marseille
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/as-monaco/teamcenter.shtml
AS Monaco
Advertisement
Ad

Olympique de Marseille - AS Monaco Summary

Lineups

Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
3-4-3
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-5-1
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
3-4-3
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
AS Monaco logo
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Olympique de Marseille

AS Monaco

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
27196263
2
OGC NiceNIC
27146747
3
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
26138547
4
Stade RennaisREN
26134943
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
26127743
10
AS MonacoMON
26108838
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Lille leapfrog Lyon with victory

27/02/2022 at 22:03

Ligue 1

Mbappe at the double as PSG battle back to beat Saint Etienne

26/02/2022 at 22:31

Related matches

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Olympique de Marseille and AS Monaco with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 6 March 2022.

Catch the latest Olympique de Marseille and AS Monaco news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.