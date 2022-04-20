Ligue 1 / Matchday 33
Orange Vélodrome / 20.04.2022
Olympique de Marseille
Not started
-
-
FC Nantes
Olympique de Marseille - FC Nantes

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Olympique de Marseille

FC Nantes

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
32235474
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
32178759
3
Stade RennaisREN
321751056
4
OGC NiceNIC
32167954
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
321411753
10
FC NantesNAN
321381147
Latest news

Ligue 1

PSG on brink of Ligue 1 title after edging past Marseille

Yesterday at 21:08

Ligue 1

Mbappe and Neymar score hat-tricks as PSG beat Clermont to go 15 points clear

09/04/2022 at 21:30

