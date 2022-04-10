Ligue 1 / Matchday 31
Orange Vélodrome / 10.04.2022
Olympique de Marseille
Not started
-
-
Montpellier HSC
Olympique de Marseille - Montpellier HSC

Lineups

Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
4-3-3
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
Montpellier HSC logo
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Olympique de Marseille

Montpellier HSC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
31225471
2
Stade RennaisREN
31175956
3
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
30168656
4
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
30149751
5
OGC NiceNIC
30157851
11
Montpellier HSCMPL
301251341
