Ligue 1 / Matchday 29
Orange Vélodrome / 20.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-marseille/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique de Marseille
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ogc-nice/teamcenter.shtml
OGC Nice
Olympique de Marseille - OGC Nice

Lineups

Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
4-3-3
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
4-4-2
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
4-3-3
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
OGC Nice logo
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Olympique de Marseille

OGC Nice

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
28205365
2
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
28148650
3
OGC NiceNIC
28156750
4
Stade RennaisREN
28154949
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
28138747
Latest news

Ligue 1

PSG extend Ligue 1 lead to 15 points but fans roundly boo Messi and Neymar

13/03/2022 at 15:42

Ligue 1

Monaco dent Marseille's Champions League hopes with away win

06/03/2022 at 22:19

