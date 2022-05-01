Ligue 1 / Matchday 35
Orange Vélodrome / 01.05.2022
Live
Olympique de Marseille
Second half
0
1
62'
Olympique Lyonnais
    Live Updates

    Marseille vs Nice live updates - latest from Ligue 1 as the hosts continue their quest for second place

    Marcus Foley
    By
    Marcus Foley
    Updated 01/05/2022 at 20:04 GMT
    61'
    INCREDIBLE MISS!
    Dembele is left completely unmarked from the resulting corner and he somehow lashes well over the bar. That should have been 2-0!
    61'
    PAQUETA DENIED
    Paqueta runs onto Dembele's pass and sees his shot deflected wide for a corner thanks to some good defending
    60'
    DEMBELE BOOKED
    This is getting a bit tasty. A terrible tackle from Dembele sees him pick up a yellow card
    Moussa Dembélé
    Yellow card
    Moussa Dembélé
    Olympique Lyonnais
    Olympique Lyonnais
    On target1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls3
    Offsides1
    57'
    YELLOW TO LOPEZ
    VAR have a look at the goal as Lopez and Dembele collide, but the strike is given and the goalkeeper gets a booking for his protests
    55'
    Castello Lukeba
    Goal
    Castello Lukeba
    Olympique Lyonnais
    Olympique Lyonnais
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL! MARSEILLE 0-1 LYON
    The visitors have the lead! Emerson's free-kick deflects off the wall and drops to Dembele, who forces a terrific save out of Pau Lopez, but the ball deflects to Castello Lukeba who stabs home!
    52'
    LOPES IN ACTION AGAIN
    Payet cuts in from the left hand side and clips in either an over-hit cross or a tame shot. Either way, Lopes claims it under little pressure
    48'
    MILIK STINGS LOPES' HANDS
    The Pole has certainly looked the most likely player to break the deadlock, and after buying himself half a yard inside the area, he swings a low shot goalwards, but it's a fairly comfortable save for Anthony Lopes
    2nd Half
    46'
    BACK UNDERWAY
    Right, will the deadlock be broken over the next 45 minutes? The second half is underway, with neither side making any substitutions as of yet
    20:43
    SOME HALF-TIME READING
    End of 1st Half
    45'
    ALL SQUARE AT THE BREAK
    The half-time whistle goes without any added time, and it's even stevens at the break, 0-0. Marseille have shaded it, but their finishing hasn't been good enough
    43'
    HORRIFIC MISS BY MILIK!
    As I write that, Payet beautifully picks out Gerson, who slides a ball across to Milik. The ball is begging to be fired home and it's basically an open goal, but he somehow lifts over the bar.
    42'
    PAYET DROPPING TOO DEEP?
    He's the man who makes Marseille tick, but is Payet getting on the ball in the right areas? He certainly seems to be picking it up closer to the half-way line than the 18-yard box, which isn't ideal for his side

    Image credit: Getty Images

    38'
    GERSON HAMMERS WELL WIDE
    It's another wild effort, this time from Gerson, who curls miles off-target. In fact, neither goalkeeper has been tested yet
    35'
    BIG TEN MINUTES
    You feel that these final ten minutes before the break will be absolutely crucial. Lyon just can't get Dembele on the ball though as another through pass is over hit
    31'
    MENDES LASHES OVER
    Lyon haven't had many sights of goal so far - but the ball falls to Thiago Mendes 20-yards out and he smacks wildly over the bar
    29'
    HUGE CHANCE
    Milik receives a glorious ball over the top, nods it down and charges towards goal, but he pokes his shot just over the bar. That was the best opening so far
    28'
    YELLOW CARD TO SAMPAOLI
    The Marseille manager goes in the book for dissent - he's furious, and I mean furious, at his side not getting that penalty
    26'
    PENALTY APPEALS FOR MARSEILLE
    A clever free-kick routine sees Payet play a short ball to Gerson. He tries to cross the ball into the middle and it clearly hits the arm of Boateng. VAR has a look but the penalty appeals are turned away
    24'
    GUSTO GETS A TICKING OFF
    I'm not sure how Gusto has got away without a yellow card there - he's hauled down Dmitri Payet but only receives a talking to
    21'
    PAQUETA THUMPS WIDE FOR LYON
    There's a decent chance for Lucas Paqueta as the ball falls his way on the edge of the 18-yard box, but he drags his shot off target