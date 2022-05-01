Ligue 1 / Matchday 35
Orange Vélodrome / 01.05.2022
Marseille vs Nice live updates - latest from Ligue 1 as the hosts continue their quest for second place
61'
INCREDIBLE MISS!
Dembele is left completely unmarked from the resulting corner and he somehow lashes well over the bar. That should have been 2-0!
61'
PAQUETA DENIED
Paqueta runs onto Dembele's pass and sees his shot deflected wide for a corner thanks to some good defending
60'
DEMBELE BOOKED
This is getting a bit tasty. A terrible tackle from Dembele sees him pick up a yellow card
Yellow card
Moussa Dembélé
Olympique Lyonnais
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Offsides1
57'
YELLOW TO LOPEZ
VAR have a look at the goal as Lopez and Dembele collide, but the strike is given and the goalkeeper gets a booking for his protests
55'
Goal
Castello Lukeba
Olympique Lyonnais
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! MARSEILLE 0-1 LYON
The visitors have the lead! Emerson's free-kick deflects off the wall and drops to Dembele, who forces a terrific save out of Pau Lopez, but the ball deflects to Castello Lukeba who stabs home!
52'
LOPES IN ACTION AGAIN
Payet cuts in from the left hand side and clips in either an over-hit cross or a tame shot. Either way, Lopes claims it under little pressure
48'
MILIK STINGS LOPES' HANDS
The Pole has certainly looked the most likely player to break the deadlock, and after buying himself half a yard inside the area, he swings a low shot goalwards, but it's a fairly comfortable save for Anthony Lopes
2nd Half
46'
BACK UNDERWAY
Right, will the deadlock be broken over the next 45 minutes? The second half is underway, with neither side making any substitutions as of yet
End of 1st Half
45'
ALL SQUARE AT THE BREAK
The half-time whistle goes without any added time, and it's even stevens at the break, 0-0. Marseille have shaded it, but their finishing hasn't been good enough
43'
HORRIFIC MISS BY MILIK!
As I write that, Payet beautifully picks out Gerson, who slides a ball across to Milik. The ball is begging to be fired home and it's basically an open goal, but he somehow lifts over the bar.
42'
PAYET DROPPING TOO DEEP?
He's the man who makes Marseille tick, but is Payet getting on the ball in the right areas? He certainly seems to be picking it up closer to the half-way line than the 18-yard box, which isn't ideal for his side
Image credit: Getty Images
38'
GERSON HAMMERS WELL WIDE
It's another wild effort, this time from Gerson, who curls miles off-target. In fact, neither goalkeeper has been tested yet
35'
BIG TEN MINUTES
You feel that these final ten minutes before the break will be absolutely crucial. Lyon just can't get Dembele on the ball though as another through pass is over hit
31'
MENDES LASHES OVER
Lyon haven't had many sights of goal so far - but the ball falls to Thiago Mendes 20-yards out and he smacks wildly over the bar
29'
HUGE CHANCE
Milik receives a glorious ball over the top, nods it down and charges towards goal, but he pokes his shot just over the bar. That was the best opening so far
28'
YELLOW CARD TO SAMPAOLI
The Marseille manager goes in the book for dissent - he's furious, and I mean furious, at his side not getting that penalty
26'
PENALTY APPEALS FOR MARSEILLE
A clever free-kick routine sees Payet play a short ball to Gerson. He tries to cross the ball into the middle and it clearly hits the arm of Boateng. VAR has a look but the penalty appeals are turned away
24'
GUSTO GETS A TICKING OFF
I'm not sure how Gusto has got away without a yellow card there - he's hauled down Dmitri Payet but only receives a talking to
21'
PAQUETA THUMPS WIDE FOR LYON
There's a decent chance for Lucas Paqueta as the ball falls his way on the edge of the 18-yard box, but he drags his shot off target