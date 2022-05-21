Ligue 1 / Matchday 38
Orange Vélodrome / 21.05.2022
Live
Live
Live Updates
Olympique de Marseille v RC Strasbourg live updates - latest Ligue 1 score as both clubs look to secure European spots
8'
GUENDOUZI GIVES IT A GO!
Guendouzi tries from distance, but it's saved.
6'
MARSEILLE HIT THE POST
The visitors lose the ball in the box and it goes straight to Milik who holds up the ball before laying it off to Marit for the perfect chance.
His shot however hits the post!
What a missed chance!
3'
CHANCE FOR HOSTS
Rongier gives it a go from outside the box, but it's well off target.
1'
KICK-OFF
Here we go!
19:50
19:45
SOME UWCL ACTION WHILE WE WAIT...
Less than 10 mins to go of normal time in the UWCL final, with Lyon up 3-1 against Barcelona. Will Barca dig deep and mount an amazing comeback? Or is this Lyon's 8th title?
Follow along in our live match blog while we wait for this kick-off here!BARCELONA V LYON - BARCA TO REPEAT OR LYON WIN RECORD 8TH CROWN
19:40
STRASBOURG CLINGING TO FIFTH
Strasbourg are in fifth by the skin of their teeth, as both Nice and Lens still have the oppourtunity to get into the Conference League Qualifying spot.
That being said, they've only lost just one of their 15 Ligue 1 games since February which bodes well for tonight. They need these points if they want to secure that European spot.
19:35
MARSEILLE'S FATE IN THEIR HANDS
Marseille's Champions League dreams remains in their own hands, as a draw would be enough to see them compete in the Champions League next season.
However, they've only won one of their last five games in all competitions, which is hardly a confidence-boosting run of form.
19:30
TEAM NEWS
MARSEILLE: Mandanda, Rongier, Kamara, Caleta-Car, Peres, Guendouzi, Gerson, Gueye, Under, Milik, Harit... Subs: Lopez, Lirola, Kolasinac, Targhalline, Benyahia-Tani, Henrique, Said, Bakambu, Ben Seghir. /// STRASBOURG: Sels, Guilbert, Caci, Nyamsi, Perrin, Djiku, Thomasson, Prcic, Aholou, Ajorque, Gameiro... Subs: Kawashima, Le Marchand, Doukoure, Fila, Kandil, Sissoko, Bellegarde, Diallo, Waris.
19:20
WELCOME TO OLYMPIQUE DE MARSEILLE V RC STRASBOURG IN LIGUE 1
Hello & welcome to Eurosport's LIVE digital coverage of Ligue 1 action between Marseille and Strasbourg.
Sitting in third and fifth respectivelly, the two sides would like the three points to end the season strong. Marseille have Rennes breathing down their neck, and would prefer to secure third tonight, while Strasbourg are on the same points as Nice, fighting for a Confrence League spot.
Kick-off is set for 20:00 GMT.
Team news up next!