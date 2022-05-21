Ligue 1 / Matchday 38
Orange Vélodrome / 21.05.2022
Olympique de Marseille
-
-
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Olympique de Marseille - RC Strasbourg Alsace

Lineups

Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
4-3-3
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Olympique de Marseille

RC Strasbourg Alsace

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
37258483
2
AS MonacoMON
37208968
3
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
37208968
4
Stade RennaisREN
372051265
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
371712863
Latest news

Ligue 1

Rennes dominate Marseille to leave Champions League spot up for grabs

14/05/2022 at 22:25

Ligue 1

Neymar on target as PSG held at home by Troyes who edge closer to Ligue 1 safety

08/05/2022 at 21:26

