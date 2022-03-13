Ligue 1 / Matchday 28
Groupama Stadium / 13.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-lyon/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique Lyonnais
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rennes/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Rennais
Advertisement
Ad

Olympique Lyonnais - Stade Rennais Summary

Lineups

Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
4-5-1
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-4-2
Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
4-5-1
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Olympique Lyonnais logo
Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Olympique Lyonnais

Stade Rennais

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
27195362
2
OGC NiceNIC
28156750
3
Olympique de MarseilleOLM
27138647
4
Stade RennaisREN
27144946
5
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
27128744
9
Olympique LyonnaisLYO
27119741
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Monaco dent Marseille's Champions League hopes with away win

06/03/2022 at 22:19

Ligue 1

PSG slip up as Ligue 1 rivals Nice grab late winner

06/03/2022 at 15:34

Related matches

Montpellier HSC
0
0
OGC Nice
Half-time
ESTAC Troyes
-
-
FC Nantes
20:00
Paris Saint-Germain
-
-
Girondins de Bordeaux
13/03
Angers SCO
-
-
Stade de Reims
13/03

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Stade Rennais with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:05 on 13 March 2022.

Catch the latest Olympique Lyonnais and Stade Rennais news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.